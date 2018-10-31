Home | News | General | Buhari congratulates Brazil’s President-elect, Akiolu, Afe Babalola
Buhari congratulates Brazil’s President-elect, Akiolu, Afe Babalola



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday congratulated Mr Jair Bolsonaro on his victory in Brazil ’ s presidential election run – off on Sunday .
In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity , Garba Shehu, the President also felicitated with the people of Brazil for successfully going through the two rounds of the election and making their choice , thereby enhancing the democratic credentials of their country .

The statement read , “Noting that Nigeria shares historical and cultural ties with Brazil , President Buhari says his administration looks forward to deepening such relations as well as expanding current political , trade and military ties with the South American powerhouse .

“As President -elect , Bolsonaro takes office in January 2019 , the Nigerian leader wishes him a successful tenure in confronting his country ’ s current socio -economic challenges . ”

In a similar vein, President Buhari on Tuesday congratulated a Senior Advocate of Nigeria , Chief Afe Babalola , on his 87 th birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity , Mr Femi Adesina , the President said he joined the Nigerian Bar Association and National Judicial Council in celebrating Babalola who he described as “ one of the country ’ s brightest and resourceful lawyers . ”

The statement read , “ President Buhari believes Chief Babalola is an inspiration to both the young and old on the power of dreaming big and the audacity of following through , having started out as a Grade 11 teacher who by hard work , discipline and self – motivation propelled himself to great heights of success , including establishment of a private university .

“As the legal luminary marks his 87 th birthday, the President affirms that his wealth of knowledge and wisdom have been rightfully deployed in the service of God , his country and humanity while commending his large -heartedness and love for the poor and vulnerable .

“President Buhari prays for more of God ’ s abundant grace upon Chief Babalola for longer life , good health and strength to further serve the country and humanity . ”

Buhari also felicitated with the Oba of Lagos , Oba Rilwan Akiolu, on his 75 th birthday.

According to a statement by Shehu , the President congratulated the traditional ruler in a telephone conversation .

The statement read , “In a telephone conversation , President Buhari commended the royal father ’ s courage and unwavering commitment to the unity and peace of the country , noting that he always speaks the truth to people in power .

“The President told the Oba of Lagos , who served 32 years as a Police officer , rising to the rank of Assistant Inspector General before ascending his fathers ’ throne , that his wisdom in tackling issues and encouraging civic responsibility in his domain has brought pride to the country .

“President Buhari prayed that God will grant Oba Akiolu longer life and more wisdom to keep serving his people and the nation. ”

