Buhari assured us of free, fair 2019 polls — UN, ECOWAS
- 31/10/2018 03:38:00
- 3
- 0
This was disclosed by a delegation from the Joint Mission of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and United Nations, UN, led by United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, when they paid a courtesy visit on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Abuja, yesterday.
The UN Representative intimated the commission on efforts taken by the joint mission to solicit the support of other stakeholders towards achieving peaceful and credible elections in Nigeria in 2019.
He said they had commenced interactions with candidates on ensuring conducive environment for the conduct of elections.
He said: “Yesterday, we had an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari and he assured us of his determination as chairman of ECOWAS and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do everything within his powers to ensure that credible, transparent, free and fair elections are conducted in 2019.”
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles