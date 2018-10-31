Home | News | General | Lagos big boy Pretty Mike celebrates his birthday by buying himself a controversial gift (photos, video)

Most people in Nigeria and beyond give special attention to their birthdays. This is not just because it signifies the day they were born but because it happens only once in a year. Hence, for many, this day should be meant to make themselves happy as well as focus on getting their desires met.

While reports of people taking elaborate photo shoots and buying themselves or their loved ones expensive gift during a birthday season is no new thing, it has rarely been heard that a person purchases something very controverisal 'toy' to herald in a new beginning.

Well, popular Lagos big boy Pretty Mike has stood up to the task of dazing people during the occasion of his birthday. The guy who has been known as a socialite and club owner bought a sex doll as a gift to celebrate himself on his special day.

Mike, who has been making quite a buzz about an incoming gift he is purchasing for his birthday, unveiled the present on October 31, and to the surprise of everyone, she is a sex doll.

However, Pretty Mike who is a big part of Lagos nightlife has made it clear that the endowed sex doll built through the innovation of artificial intelligence is more than just an object of sexual gratification.

To him, his new 'bae' is a companion, a comforter and someone who does not disappoint. He made this opinion of his known in a caption that did well to show his deep satisfaction with the new present he has just gotten.

"A lot of people describe her as a sex doll but to me she is more of a companion,comforter and someone that never disappoints #BirthdayGiftToMySelf "

Just as soon as Pretty Mike unveiled his new birthday present to himself, quite a lot of people have responded to his recent controversial action.

Some did so by means of commenting on his page while others gave him a video call or reached out to him through their personal social media pages. In all, it has been shown that quite a lot of people are amused at the present and many more are appalled.

See some of the reactions below:

In the midst of the controversy that has accompanied Pretty Mike's purchase of a sex doll, the socialite has gone ahead to thank as many people as have extended courtesy to him with regards to his' latest, truest girlfriend'.

