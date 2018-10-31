Home | News | General | S/West governor declares support for workers; says agitation for new national minimum wage is legitimate

- Gov Kayode Fayemi says the agitation for a new minimum wage by Nigerian workers is legitimate

- The NLC vice president and other labour leaders had led a protest to the governor’s office; over the issue

- Fayemi said his government would do everything to support their demand

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has expressed support for the agitation for a new minimum wage by Nigerian workers; describing it as legitimate and worthy of being given considerations by both federal and state governments.

The governor made the assertion on Wednesday, October 31, as workers in Ekiti joined their colleagues across the 36 states of the federation to engage in a sensitization protest to press for the sum of N30,000 as the new minimum wage, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the workers terminated their protest at the governor’s office.

They called out the federal government for turning down the N30,000 figure, when it could afford jumbo pay for politicians; stating that the action was insensitive.

The protest was coordinated by Comrade Solomon Adelegan, the national vice president of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC). It was also attended by the NLC chairman in Ekiti, Comrade Ade Adesanmi, his colleague in the Trade Union Congress(TUC), Comrade Odunayo Adesoye and the secretary of the Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Blessing Oladele.

Adelegan stated that the national minimum wage ought to have been reviewed since 2015; based on the proposition that the law should be reviewed every five years, in accordance with the law.

He said: “Go and check the records, Nigerian workers are the least paid in Africa and globally. South Africa, Ghana and other smaller countries are paying better wages.

“In a country where government can’t pay just N30,000 minimum wage, its senators remain the highest paid in the world; this is insensitive.

“So, if the government refuses to sign it into law before November 11, 2018, we will not hesitate to grind every sector of this country.”

Fayemi, represented by his chief of staff, Biodun Omoyele and the head of service, Dr Gbenga Faseluka, boosted the workers’ morale.

He said his government would do everything to support the demand; despite the unfavourable disposition of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

He said: “My government, as you all know, is labour-friendly. The agitations for new national minimum wage is legitimate and let me tell you, my government will never allow workers to go hungry again by working without getting their pay.

“The present wages you are taking can no longer take you half home. As a responsible government, we must listen to your voices. We will take your demands to the Governors’ Forum and we will put up a voice for you there.

“Here in Ekiti, we will not only pay your salaries and pensions as and when due; we will also engage in capacity building to motivate workers.”

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that organised labour warned Nigerians against its looming indefinite strike action over the minimum wage.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), United Labour Congress (ULC), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and PSJNC said all is set for the joint labour unions strike scheduled to commence on Tuesday, November 6.

The unions, during a protest in Asaba, Delta state capital on Tuesday, October 30, advised Nigerians to stockpile foodstuffs to last them for a long time, ahead of the nationwide strike.

Source: Legit.ng

