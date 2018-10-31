Home | News | General | Osinbajo speaks as over 10,000 flood victims get relief materials

- Relief materials have been distributed to flood victims in Bayelsa and Delta state

- The materials were distributed by Goldcoast Developmental Foundation, a Bayelsa based non-profit organization

- Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo praised the foundation’s work

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo has praised Goldcoast Developmental Foundation, a Bayelsa based non-profit organization for distributing relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa and Delta state through the foundation’s 'All Lives Matter Flood Relief Programme.'

The foundation, working with a team of volunteers made of up of doctors, nurses and pharmacists visited temporary campsites of displaced flood victims in Yenagoa, Igbogene, Seibokorogha, Igbedi, Okoloba, Angiama, Toru-Orua in Bayelsa and Toru- Angiama in Delta state, to distribute relief materials.

Legit.ng gathered that they distributed dr*gs, insecticide-treated mosquito nets and food items.

The foundation's medical team also treated various ailments, dewormed children and delivered health awareness talks alongside the relief materials provided.

Osibanjo who visited one of the camps where the foundation distributed relief material, was full of praises for the foundation’s work; commending all their efforts.

“The reward for the good work you young people are doing, is the smiles you put on the faces of others,” he said.

Speaking on the initiative, Goldcoast’s founder, Moses Oruaze Dickson, said: “We are deeply touched by what the flood waters have done to people across the country and particularly, the Niger-Delta.

“We recognize that our assistance will not solve all their problems, but it can help them cope with the impact of the tragedy at this time.

“All these would not have been possible without the support of volunteers and donors who have contributed to this programme. All lives matter, and it is our responsibility to always put humanity first in all our endeavours.”

Meanwhile, the federal government says the latest flood data indicates that the worst is over as water level at Lokoja and Lagdo Dam in Cameroun dropped significantly.

The minister of water resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently.

