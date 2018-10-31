Home | News | General | Yvonne Nelson and her baby daddy celebrate lavishly as their daughter turns 1 (photos, video)

Recently, Legit.ng reported that the daughter of Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has clocked one. Photos showing the adorable girl during beautiful moments were also shared showing just how much she was loved and embraced by her mother and father too.

As it appears, Yvonne Nelson has gone a step further in showing her love and adoration for her one-year-old daughter whose name is Ryn Roberts. This she did by organising a lavish birthday party to celebrate her kid's birthday.

But she was not the only one excited to make her daughter's birthday a very special one, her baby daddy was also in the picture. Ryn's father Jamie Roberts took to coming out and being in his best as his lovely child marks her day.

The birthday which in itself can be described as elaborate was bestowed with a fairytale theme. Apart from the tall. castle cake, the fact that it was all pinkish and dreamy, most guests wore what looked like a bunnie's ears.

Ryn looked very cute and beautiful in the pinkish Gucci dress and pair of shoes she was dressed with. Even more, Yvonne wore a really pretty pink gown, a furry slip on of the same colour and a bunnie's headgear.

Many illustrious guests attended the birthday party which was organised in Ghana. Most of them were fellow actors and actresses like Yvonne Nelson. The likes of John Dumelo and Prince David Osei graced the occasion.

While many have quizzed Yvonne Nelson for giving birth out of wedlock, especially with a Welsh man who many considered to be 'unemployed', the actress has shown that she is contented with her choice and the lovely baby that has emerged out of their relationship.

See more photos below:

Actress Yvonne Nelson and her baby daddy lavishly celebrate their daughter's 1st birthday (photos, video) Source: Rynroberts/ Instagram

Actress Yvonne Nelson and her baby daddy lavishly celebrate their daughter's 1st birthday (photos, video) Source: Rynroberts/Instagram

The celebration of Ryn is coming just after Legit.ng shared the story of how doctors successfully separated a set of conjoined twins. The joy and happiness that has followed this successful operation cannot be quantified.

Indeed, children are gifts to humanity and in any which way, their birth and growth should be constantly celebrated without any hesitation.

