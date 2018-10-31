Tension in northern state as unknown persons abduct 2 councilors
Unknown persons have abducted two supervisory councilors of Safana local government area of Katsina state.
According to Daily Trust, the councilors - Hussaini Wanzam (finance) and Bishir Dan Jikko (water and sanitation) - were abducted on Tuesday, October 30, on their way to Batsari, after the close of work.
Legit.com gathers that the abductors have not yet demanded for ransom.
Details coming later…
In a similar development, Legit.ng previously reported that there was pandemonium in Suleja local government area of Niger state on Thursday, October 4, as unknown gunmen whisked away one Alhaji Abdullahi Maje.
Maje, the Suleja local government chairman, was kidnapped on his way home, shortly after leaving his office
The gunmen stopped his official car and forced him into another vehicle before driving him to an unknown destination.
Source: Legit.ng
