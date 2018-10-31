Home | News | General | Tension in northern state as unknown persons abduct 2 councilors
Ex-attorney-general, 10,000 others defect from PDP to APC in Jigawa
NdaniTV’s Skinny Girl in Transit is back for season 5 and it's lit

Tension in northern state as unknown persons abduct 2 councilors



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 12:05:00
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Unknown persons have abducted two supervisory councilors of Safana local government area of Katsina state.

According to Daily Trust, the councilors - Hussaini Wanzam (finance) and Bishir Dan Jikko (water and sanitation) - were abducted on Tuesday, October 30, on their way to Batsari, after the close of work.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Tinubu hold important meeting at Aso Rock villa

Legit.com gathers that the abductors have not yet demanded for ransom.

Details coming later…

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a similar development, Legit.ng previously reported that there was pandemonium in Suleja local government area of Niger state on Thursday, October 4, as unknown gunmen whisked away one Alhaji Abdullahi Maje.

Maje, the Suleja local government chairman, was kidnapped on his way home, shortly after leaving his office

The gunmen stopped his official car and forced him into another vehicle before driving him to an unknown destination.

Nigerians speak angrily about the alleged kidnappers caught in Lagos - on Legit.ng TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 227