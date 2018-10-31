Home | News | General | These perfect Ankara and denim styles for men and women will charm you

There’s nothing new in a jeans and ankara combination – these two fabrics are among the most loved, the most comfortable, and the most durable ones. If you want something outstanding, you should rather search for a fresh combination of these two materials. Below, you will find several nice ideas and please, feel free to make use of them as you like!

Image source: pinterest.com

What is special about the latest jeans and ankara styles?

They are super trendy and super hot. Cold shoulders, dresses that cling to the body like the second skin – everything of this kind. The latest trends of Ankara and denim combinations are the same as all other clothes trends but they are much brighter due to the colorful, vibrant, and very juicy contrasts and highlights. If you have an item that’s even partially made out of ankara, you are fashionable!

Image source: pinterest.com

Ankara and denim can be combined in men’s clothes just as well as in women’s. Children also look great if they are dressed in these fabrics, especially if their garments repeat those of their parents. Just check out the ideas we have here, below, and agree that it’s something everybody should have in their wardrobes.

The best denim and ankara combinations for women

Image source: pinterest.com

This dress is simple yet beautiful as it. The denim body looks so fresh and jolly when combined with ankara sleeves, hem, and pockets. The only thing you need is choose the most suitable ankara and color combinations. Since the color of regular denim is rather neutral, you can play with patterns and colors of ankara and even combine several types within one item

Image source: pinterest.com

When you are making a dress out of denim and ankara, why not make it look like a skirt and blouse? A light blue denim bottom looks perfect when attached to the blouse-like top part. You can add details like in the picture: decorate your skirt with patches of the ankara fabric or, instead, attach some denim accessories to the blouse

Image source: pinterest.com

A stunning dress it is, right? Everything you need to do to have such a dress is get yourself a tight sheath-shaped body with decorative elements made out of Ankara. The shoulder detail, pocket pieces, and, especially, the lining inside the rear spline. If you add the head item, the combination will be as breathtaking as in the picture

Image source: pinterest.com

These two items show how to combine ankara with denim in different items. If you are making a dress, decorate it with a single line of ankara at the front, and you will receive a perfectly stylish item. A skirt with diagonal stripes made out of ankara can create a wonderful and extremely stylish boohoo look that’s still at the top of trends. Unleash your imagination and get creative!

Image source: pinterest.com

These identical dresses show perfectly well how ankara of different types can change the look of the basic denim dress. Looking at them, you can not only repeat the style in your own dress but also imagine how the patterns you have chosen (or are only going to choose) will look when attached to the jeans fabric.

Image source: pinterest.com

Here, a simple denim cut is decorated with ankara attached to one side as a sleeve and to the other side as a whole piece of fabric in bright colors. Just check out the decorative power of the curved cut and the way the bright fabric is attached to the dark

Image source: pinterest.com

This cold-shoulder denim dress is intensively decorated and refreshed by bright ankara pieces. Just see how beautiful it looks when the colors of sides are found in the piece of fabric attached to the hem. Some delicate stitching around the neck opening – and the dress turns into a real masterpiece

Image source: pinterest.com

What do you think of minimalism? This greyish denim dress shows that it’s a great idea, in fact. A bright decorative collar and a couple of elements on sleeves – and that’s all. However, if you are walking, the deep fold at the front opens and everybody is stunned by the contrast of colors inside and outside the fold

Image source: pinterest.com

You are free to count this dress as half-ankara and as half-denim, if you like. it doesn’t matter because it looks perfect. The combination of colors is excellent because the dark denim is refreshed by yellow Ankara and yellow ankara is turned into something very elegant with the help of dark denim

Image source: pinterest.com

This basic sheath dress has turned into something really stunning and fancy with the help of these pink sleeves and edge decorations. If you wear this dress with some casual shoes, it will look casual even though quite bright. If you wear it with matching high-heeled shoes, you will receive a fashionable look, which is good enough to use it even for formal occasions or parties

Image source: pinterest.com

This lovely item is perfectly elegant and fresh. The cut delicately accentuates every curve of the body, while bright patches of ankara give it a very vibrant and lively spirit. The interesting shape of these details attracts attention and you can be sure that you will turn all heads whenever and wherever you wear it

The most interesting denim and ankara combinations for men

Image source: pinterest.com

While the choice of items that men wear is smaller than that of women, there are only several main options with ankara. One of them is a denim shirt decorated with ankara patches. For instance, if you already have a denim shirt that looks quite casual and monotonous, decorate it with pieces of ankara to add some color and liveliness

Image source: pinterest.com

Denim vests are also quite easy to make and very stylish to look at. You can make such a vest out of a denim jacket with several pieces of bright ankara attached to the shoulder-chest area. Of course, you will need to remove sleeves. However, if you leave the sleeves, you are likely to receive a stylish custom-made denim jacket

Image source: pinterest.com

You can even make a fashionable blazer out of some dark denim delicately decorated with several eye-catching ankara details like pocket elements or a chest handkerchief. Such a jacket can even be combined with ankara pants with a completely different pattern and different colors, and it will be a perfect stylish look.

Image source: pinterest.com

Shirts made out of denim and ankara can have a small number of decorations or a lot of them. Sometimes, it makes sense to make one half of the front out of ankara. Of course, it will be very informal but as a casual thing, such a shirt will look great with pants of a matching color

Now, when you know everything about the most recent jeans and ankara designs, you can easily choose whatever you liked best of all or, maybe, invent something of your own. Since the types of ankara are countless, you can create a huge variety of diverse designs and wear them well!

