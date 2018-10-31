Home | News | General | Just in: Buhari, Tinubu hold important meeting at Aso Rock villa (video)
Just in: Buhari, Tinubu hold important meeting at Aso Rock villa (video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 11:17:00
  • 4
  • 0
The National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Aso Rock Villa to hold an important meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daily Trust reports that Tinubu arrived at the presidential office shortly after the departure of Governor Kashim Shettima and a delegation from Borno state on Wednesday, October 31.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Body of missing general Alkali found in abandoned well

Details of their meeting have not been made public yet.

