Just in: Buhari, Tinubu hold important meeting at Aso Rock villa (video)

The National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Aso Rock Villa to hold an important meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daily Trust reports that Tinubu arrived at the presidential office shortly after the departure of Governor Kashim Shettima and a delegation from Borno state on Wednesday, October 31.

Details of their meeting have not been made public yet.

Meanwhile, the trio of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have collapsed their campaign teams and floated a new group.

Vanguard reports that the three politicians on the platform of the ruling APC floated a new group called Independent Campaign Group (ICG).

Legit.ng gathers that the collapsed groups were the Buhari and Osinbajo Campaign Support Group (BOCSG), Ambode Mandate Support Group (AMSG) and Babajide Olusola Campaign Organization (BOSCO).

The purpose of collapsing the group is to involve all members of the ruling party in the activities leading to the forthcoming general elections.

According to report, Tayo Ayinde, former chief details of the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will lead ICG.

The reports also said Ayinde's deputy will be former Lagos West APC vice chairman, Cardinal James Odunbaku.

