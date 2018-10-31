Home | News | General | We will not allow Shi’ites trample on rights, privileges of law abiding citizens – Army

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Commander, Guards Brigade, Brigadier General Umar T. Musa on Wednesday described the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, as a group that is not law abiding, whose various actions have impeded the rights and privileges of law abiding citizens.

A Police patrol car set ablaze during the clash of IMN members with men of the security agencies in Abuja, yesterday. Photo: Olugbemiga Olamikan.

Speaking at a the 2018 Guards Brigade Inter Unit Drill Competition in Abuja, Brigadier General Musa warned that the Brigade would not condone the lawlessness of the group in the FCT which is not only the Federal Capital Territory housing the seat of government but also home to foreign embassies and several other international organizations.

His words, “As you are aware, in the last few days, troops have been having some encounters with the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (Shiites). They have been causing destruction and mayhem. They are not law abiding and such people who don’t respect the law cannot be allowed to disturb the peace and security of the federal capital.

Hoodlums may use Shiites, invade Abuja with violence – Resident

“Over time, their actions have infringed on the rights of other law abiding citizens. This cannot be allowed to continue. Let me assure all law abiding citizens in the FCT to remain law abiding at all times and as they do this security agencies, especially Guards Brigade will ensure their rights are respected.

The Executive Director, Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches, Brigadier General Christopher Gwobim Musa, the guest of honour at the drills competition commended the participating troops noting that it didn’t matter which battalion came out tops, as far as the aim which is training and retraining of troops to be in top physical and mental alertness was achieved.

“Inter Unit drills competition in the military is an important yardstick for measuring the fitness of a soldier. The Guards Brigade is also known as the regimental hub of the Nigerian Army because of the duties of ceremonial parades for visiting heads of state, ambassadors presenting their letters of credence as well as security the President and his family” he said.

Army/Shiites Clash unwarranted, Lawless – CSOs

He therefore urged the troops to imbibe the hub and core values of Guard Brigade while also keying into the vision and mission of the Chief of Army staff, Lt. General Tukur

Buratai.

At the close of the drills competition, the 176 battalion came out tops with 1, 486 points, followed by 177 Guards battalion who came 2nd with 1, 362 points.

Guards Brigade Garrison came 3rd with 1, 244 points, 7 Guards Battalion came 4th with 1, 204 points while 102 Guards Battalion came 5th with 1, 302 points.

The competition which held at Guards Brigade Garrison Parade ground, Abuja, is also aimed at retraining soldiers to be proud, alert and obedient which also provides the basis for teamwork

