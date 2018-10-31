Home | News | General | Breaking: Buhari, Tinubu, Oshiomhole in closed-door meeting
Breaking: Buhari, Tinubu, Oshiomhole in closed-door meeting



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 11:26:00
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed door with national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

File photo: President Buhari receives in audience Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande in State House on 23rd Jan 2018

Buhari has done much to secure lives of Nigerians – APC Chieftain

Tinubu, who arrived at the State House at about 3.56 p.m, was seen moving into the president’s office.

The President’s meeting with the APC leader and Oshiomhole came less than 24 hours after Buhari hosted aggrieved APC aspirants to a dinner at the State House.

Tinubu and Bornon state Governor, Kashim Shettima

Those at the dinner included the governorship, National and State Assembly aspirants who failed to secure the party’s tickets in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, while Oshiohmole was conspicuously absent.

The president’s meeting with Tinubu and Oshiohmole might not be unconnected with the issues raised by the aggrieved aspirants during their dinner with the president.

President Buhari had also met behind closed door with Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

