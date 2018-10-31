Home | News | General | US restates commitment to STEM education in Nigeria

… Trains 303 teachers, 187 students

By Vera Sam Anyagafu

The US Consulate General in collaboration with RoboRave International, a U.S.-based tech academy, have, in a week-long robotics workshop, restated the US Mission’s goal of promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in Nigeria as a driver of sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the grand finale of the workshop held at the Zone Tech Park in Lagos, the Public Affairs Officer, US consulate General, Mr. Russell Brooks, explained that the workshop was designed to stimulate the interest of the participating students in math and science, as well as careers in the STEM fields.

The CG discussed the importance of STEM education to Nigeria’s future prosperity and economic competitiveness, saying that, developing robotics skills can place students on a track to future careers in computer science and artificial intelligence.

“The U.S. Mission in Nigeria is committed to supporting programs that provide youth with access to quality technological learning opportunities. We are also passionate about building teacher confidence and capabilities in the areas of robotics and STEM,” Brooks added.

Throughout the training, students were taught the basics of programming a robot to perform various tasks while teachers learned various aspects of implementing an integrated approach to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The over 187 participating students and 303 teachers were from 29 public and private schools across Lagos, Ogun, and Edo states as well as the Federal Capital Territory.

However, RoboRAVE International Director of Global Programs Russ Fisher-Ives and RoboRAVE North America Director Brian Montoya facilitated the series of workshops in Benin, Lagos, and Abuja from October 21-27.

