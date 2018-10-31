Home | News | General | Barcelona beat Cultural Leonesa 1-0 in tough Copa Del Rey encounter
Barcelona beat Cultural Leonesa 1-0 in tough Copa Del Rey encounter



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 18:01:00
- Barcelona struggled to beat lower league side Cultural Leonesa in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey clash

- Clement Lenglet scored the only goal that guaranteed the Catalans side maximum points in the game

- Both sides will meet again on December 5 for the second leg of the meeting at the Camp Nou

Clement Lenglet's late minute strike powered Barcelona to a slim victory over Cultural Leonesa in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey encounter at the Estadio Reino de León.

Having endured a barren draw in the first half, coach Ernesto Valverde ringed some changes into his team in the second half.

And one of the substitutes made the difference for the Catalans side with Ousmane Dembele bagging the credit for the assist.

