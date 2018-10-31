Home | News | General | Barcelona beat Cultural Leonesa 1-0 in tough Copa Del Rey encounter

- Barcelona struggled to beat lower league side Cultural Leonesa in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey clash

- Clement Lenglet scored the only goal that guaranteed the Catalans side maximum points in the game

- Both sides will meet again on December 5 for the second leg of the meeting at the Camp Nou

Clement Lenglet's late minute strike powered Barcelona to a slim victory over Cultural Leonesa in the first leg of their Copa Del Rey encounter at the Estadio Reino de León.

Having endured a barren draw in the first half, coach Ernesto Valverde ringed some changes into his team in the second half.

And one of the substitutes made the difference for the Catalans side with Ousmane Dembele bagging the credit for the assist.

Valverde rested all the players he fielded in their 5-1 demolition of Real Madrid at the Camp Nou over the weekend for this encounter.

His decision paid off at the end of the game with the lone strike in the closing minutes of the game.

They will travel to Rayo Vallecano to continue their La Liga title defence this weekend before jetting out to Italy for the second leg of their Champions League clash against Inter Milan next week.

Barca are at the summit of the La Liga table with 21 points from 10 matches and a win for them will help them maintain their position on the log.

The Camp Nou side are also topping their UCL group with nine points from three matches ahead of the reverse fixtures at the San Siro.

Meanwhile, the second leg of their Copa Del Rey meeting will be played on December 5 to decide which of the two teams will progress to the next round of the competition.

Legit.ng recall that Barcelona demolished Real Madrid 5-1 in the first leg of their El Clasico clash at the Camp Nou over the weekend.

Three superb goals from Luis Suarez and a goal each from Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal ensured the Catalans cruised to a convincing win.

They however regained leadership on the table with 21 points from 10 topflight encounters ahead of their next game against Rayo Vallecano.

