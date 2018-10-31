Home | News | General | Fabregas scores as Chelsea beat Derby County to reach Carabao Cup quarterfinal
Fabregas scores as Chelsea beat Derby County to reach Carabao Cup quarterfinal



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 17:08:00
- Chelsea have qualified for the quarterfinal of the 2018 Carabao Cup

- The Blues on Wednesday night defeated visiting Derby County 3-2

- Spaniard Cesc Fabregas scored the winning goal for Chelsea

Premier League giants Chelsea have qualified for the next round of the 2018 Carabao Cup after beating visiting lower League side Derby County 3-2 on Wednesday night, October 31.

The Blues labored to get this victory in front of their fans thanks to Spanish football star Cesc Fabregas who scored the winning goal for Maurizio Sarri's men.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard made a return to Stamford Bridge as manager of Derby, and his players would have themselves to blame for losing this tie after scoring two own goals.

