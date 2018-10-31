Home | News | General | Fabregas scores as Chelsea beat Derby County to reach Carabao Cup quarterfinal

Premier League giants Chelsea have qualified for the next round of the 2018 Carabao Cup after beating visiting lower League side Derby County 3-2 on Wednesday night, October 31.

The Blues labored to get this victory in front of their fans thanks to Spanish football star Cesc Fabregas who scored the winning goal for Maurizio Sarri's men.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard made a return to Stamford Bridge as manager of Derby, and his players would have themselves to blame for losing this tie after scoring two own goals.

Defender Fikayo Tomori netted the first own goal in the fifth minute, but Jack Marriott restored parity for Derby County in the 9th minute after an assist from Tom Huddlesstone.

Richard Keogh scored the second own goal in the 21st minute before Masson Mount delivered a superb pass for Martyn Waghorn to net the equalizer for Derby County.

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas scored the winning goal for Chelsea in the 41st minute after receiving a nice pass from Davide Zappacosta for the Blues to win the match 3-2.

Derby County tried all they could to score another goal in the second half, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

