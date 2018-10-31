Home | News | General | EFL Cup: 10-man Arsenal beat Blackpool at Emirates to qualify for quarter final
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 17:07:00
- Stephan Lichtsteiner and Emile Smith Rowe goals handed Arsenal a 2-1 win over Blackpool at the Emirates

- Blackpool pulled one goal back back through an O’Connor header from a corner-kick

- Both sides ended the match with 10 men each

Stephan Lichtsteiner and Emile Smith Rowe goals handed Arsenal a 2-1 win over Blackpool to reach the EFL quarter final round at the Emirates on Wednesday, October 31, as both teams finished the game with ten men each.

The encounter saw Unai Emery pick a heavily rotated squad ahead of Liverpool clash, handing a full debut to young Spanish centre-half Julio Pleguezuelo and a first start for Carl Jenkinson in two years.

Arsenal were enjoying the lion’s share of possession, but had to wait until the 18th minute before they fashioned a half-chance but Mkhitaryan failed to convert.

On the 28th minute, Mustafi headed wide but out of nowhere in the 33rd minute Stephan Lichtsteiner put Arsenal ahead

Guendouzi picked up the ball outside the box, looked up, played and connected with a strange cross but there was the Swiss international to make it 1-0.

Both manager did not make any changes at half-time, and just five minutes on the clock, Arsenal netted their second.

Welbeck burst down the left, he passed to Jenkinson whose cross was directed towards the path of Smith Rowe whose effort hit the roof of the net to make it 2-0.

