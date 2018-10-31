Home | News | General | Real Madrid thrash Melilla in Santiago Solari's first game in charge

- Santiago Solari grabbed his first win in charge of Real Madrid as interim manager

- Benzema, Asensio, Odriozola and Gonzalez were on target for Los Blancos against Melilla

- Odriozola scored his first goal since signing in the summer whilst Vinicius grabbed two assists

Real Madrid under interim coach Santiago Solari, tackled UD Melilla in their Copa del Rey clash on Wednesday, October 31, picking up a 4-0 win on his first mission in charge of Los Blancos.

Melilla were off to a better start at the 12,000 capacity Alvarez Claro Stadium, and had some near-miss opportunities right off the bat.

However, it was not long before Los Blancos turned up the heat in the kitchen and began dominating the game.

Alvaro Odriozola raced down the right and cut back the ball for Karim Benzema, who slotted in the first goal putting Solari's men in the lead.

Vinicius Juniour was a live spark throughout the encounter and was a constant threat for the hosts.

The young Brazilian ace helped in the build-up of the first goal and brilliantly set up Marco Asensio for his second goal.

He picked up the ball from the left and found Marco Asensio and delivered a crisp pass with the outside of his foot for Asensio to seal the deal, with a snap shot on his left foot.

Vincius almost bagged his first goal for Madrid but goalkeeper Bario denied him the chance only for Odriozola to get the final touch, amid a scramble that ensued to make it 3-0 to Real Madrid.

Cristo Gonzalez squeezed in a final goal well into stoppage time for Madrid to bring the final goal tally to 4-0.

Solari now has one win out of one game in charge of Real Madrid.

The Argentine and ex-Madrid player was appointed interim head coach on Monday, October 31 after Julen Lopetegui was shown the door.

Some speculate that if he shows that he has the winning formula and proves himself just like ex-manager Zinedine Zidane once did, he might just be permanently made Madrid manager.

Until then speculation remains rife as to who will succeed Lopetegui with Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto Martinez, among favourites to take charge of the Bernabeu.

