Real Madrid thrash Melilla in Santiago Solari's first game in charge



  31/10/2018
- Santiago Solari grabbed his first win in charge of Real Madrid as interim manager

- Benzema, Asensio, Odriozola and Gonzalez were on target for Los Blancos against Melilla

- Odriozola scored his first goal since signing in the summer whilst Vinicius grabbed two assists

Real Madrid under interim coach Santiago Solari, tackled UD Melilla in their Copa del Rey clash on Wednesday, October 31, picking up a 4-0 win on his first mission in charge of Los Blancos.

Melilla were off to a better start at the 12,000 capacity Alvarez Claro Stadium, and had some near-miss opportunities right off the bat.

However, it was not long before Los Blancos turned up the heat in the kitchen and began dominating the game.

Alvaro Odriozola raced down the right and cut back the ball for Karim Benzema, who slotted in the first goal putting Solari's men in the lead.

Vinicius Juniour was a live spark throughout the encounter and was a constant threat for the hosts.

