Crystal Palace star receive death threats after EPL draw against Arsenal

- Wilfried Zaha has come under fire from Arsenal supporters

- The Crystal Palace striker receive death threats for alleged diving

- The Easgles ended Arsenal's 11 match unbeaten run in the EPL

Wilfried Zaha has received death-threats and racist abuse after he won a late penalty in Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

The Ivorian was tripped by Granit Xhaka in the 18-yard box as Palace captain Luka Milivojevic salvaged a point for the Eagles in the 90th minute.

The draw ended the Gunners 11-match winning run as Roy Hodgson's side scored their first goal at Selhurst Park.

And Zaha has been at the receiving end and he has been accused of diving on social media, but responded to the "hate" he has been receiving with a message on Instagram.

"For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family, I wish you and your families the best too," Zaha wrote. "My life is still very good despite your hate."

Xhaka himself acknowledged after the game that he had made contact with Zaha.

"I think it's a clear penalty because I touched his knee," Xhaka said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Crystal palace held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in a Premier League fixture played at Selhurst Park.

Luka Milivojevic scored a first half penalty while Granit Xhaka equalized for the Gunners. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal ahead for the first time.

A 90th minute penalty scored by Milivojevic salvaged a point to end the London derby in a draw.

