Home | News | General | Crystal Palace star receive death threats after EPL draw against Arsenal
Real Madrid thrash Melilla in Santiago Solari's first game in charge
Blackface disagrees with Eedris Addulkareem after he says Buhari is a fraudster

Crystal Palace star receive death threats after EPL draw against Arsenal



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 16:20:00
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Wilfried Zaha has come under fire from Arsenal supporters

- The Crystal Palace striker receive death threats for alleged diving

- The Easgles ended Arsenal's 11 match unbeaten run in the EPL

Wilfried Zaha has received death-threats and racist abuse after he won a late penalty in Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

The Ivorian was tripped by Granit Xhaka in the 18-yard box as Palace captain Luka Milivojevic salvaged a point for the Eagles in the 90th minute.

The draw ended the Gunners 11-match winning run as Roy Hodgson's side scored their first goal at Selhurst Park.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 206