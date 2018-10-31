Home | News | General | Looming health hazard in Nigeria's 'big city' over poor waste management (photos)

This report focuses on waste disposal by residents of the Federal Capital Territory, its evacuation and management by relevant authorities.

When talking about the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nigeria’s capital city you have in your mind’s eye, a city of affluence, the seat of power where everyone desires to live in. like other beautiful cities in the world, Abuja has its attendant challenges especially in the aspect of waste management.

Creating wealth and protecting the environment coexist, sustaining a healthy economy also is critical to controlling pollution and maintaining a clean and healthy environment. Without wealth there are no resources to manage and control pollutants, especially through cleaning.

Abuja, being a city which portrays Nigeria to the international community not only as the capital city of Nigeria but the pride of the Black race globally, is grappling with indiscriminate waste disposal and poor management resulting in possible outbreak of diseases if urgent steps are not taken.

Formed in 1976 calved from Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna and Kogi state, the FCT can be said to be situated in the Middle Belt region of the country. The least you would expect from FCT is a city covered with dirts and left unhealthy for its residents or an eyesore for its inhabitants especially those in the suburbs.

One of these suburbs in the FCT is Zuba is a thriving community under Gwagwalada local government area of the FCT which sh ares a boundary with Madalla, Nigeria state.

Apart from being the gateway to the nation's capital, Zuba is also located on the major highway that linked Kaduna-Kano as well as Lokoja, Kogi State, to major cities of the south.

Zuba being a city that is located in the Federal Capital Territory is expected to be neat but the reverse is the case. Coming down from the over head bridge linking Dei Dei to Zuba, you find heaps of rotten fruits behind the Fruit market.

Also, walking through the market, especially in the rainy season, you may need to do away with your fashionable shoes for rubber shoes. This is because of the muddy condition of the roads and walking through the market at times, you may have to hold your nose to avoid inhaling the offensive odour that oozes out from the dump of rotten fruits.

The Red Block Market directly opposite Zuba Motor park is not left out. Just rightly behind the abattoir is another heap of dirt and the meet sellers could be seen carrying meat in wheel Biro as if the heap does not exist.

Residents of Zuba do not have refuse dump site, they rely on the canal to dispose their waste while rain washes away the dump during the rainy season, but during the harmattan (dry) season, the place is always stinking.

Mrs Zainab Bello one of the customers that patronises fruit market, she lamented the filthiness of the market.

Bello said in spite of the huge amount of money generated from the market, it is left in dirty. Especially in the raining season, you can barely walk without marching dirt and the road is muddy I have to change to my rubber shoe to allow me access to the market.

“The market is too dirty. That is my problem with it; even the smell of the rotten fruits that one inhales in the market, could make one get sick. And they generate a lot of money from here. The case is, the traders should negotiate with the government to raise the standard of the market,” she said.

Kugbo furniture junction. photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh for Legit.ng

An energy firm, Bioenergy Consult in its report said that Nigeria generates more than 32 million tons of solid waste annually, out of which only 20-30% is collected.

The report noted that reckless disposal of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) has led to blockage of sewers and drainage networks, and choking of water bodies.

It also added that, most of the wastes are generated by households and in some cases, by local industries, artisans and traders which litters the immediate surroundings.

Abuja, which is considered as one of the most endowed cities in the country is faced with improper collection and disposal of municipal wastes, leading to an environmental catastrophe.

According to the United Nations Habitat Watch, African city populations will be more than triple over the next 40 years.

African cities are already inundated with slums; a phenomenon that could triple urban populations and spell disaster, unless urgent actions are initiated.

Notably, of the 36 states and a federal capital in the country, only a few have shown a considerable level of resolve to take proactive steps in fighting this scourge, while the rest have merely paid lip services to issues of waste management indicating a huge lack of interest to develop the waste sector.

According to the World Bank, the fastest growing regions in waste generation are Sub-Saharan Africa - including Nigeria - and South Asia, where total waste generation is expected to triple than double by 2050, respectively, making up 35% of the world’s waste.

In 2016, the worlds’ cities generated 2.01 billion tonnes of solid waste, amounting to a footprint of 0.74 kilograms per person per day.

It was also gathered that with a rapid population growth and urbanization, annual waste generation is expected to increase by 70% from 2016 levels to 3.40 billion tonnes in 2050.

Projected waste generation in Nigeria. Infographic: Code for Africa. Data source: What a waste 2.0, World Bank, 2018

Meanwhile, speaking on the effect of the abandoned wastes in Kugbo area of the FCT, an Orange seller, Mallam Habu Aliyu lamented that the Abuja Environmental Protection Board don’t come when they are supposed to, saying sometimes it takes two to three months before they come to evacuate the waste. Even at that they don’t clear it completely.

Aliyu said: “As a result of the delay, our health is been threatened because every day we keep inhaling the stench that ooze from the garbage.”

Mallam Habu Aliyu selling his fruits in Kugbo furniture junction. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh for Legit.ng

This has also affected our businesses here. Those who patronize us don’t come whenever the garbage starts smelling; but there is nothing we can do because we have nowhere to go. We are appealing to the relevant authorities to help in evacuating this waste at least once in a week if they cannot do it on daily basis," the orange seller said.

Another petty trader, Rosemary John who sales roasted corn, said that they are living under a pathetic situation due to the environmental hazard caused by the non-evacuation of the waste in the area. She said at times she grasps for breathe.

“We have complained severally but nobody seemed to have heard our cry, please, help us appeal to the FCT environmental authority to save us from this catastrophe caused by the heap of garbage in Kugbo," Rosemary lamented.

Confirming the challenges cited by Aliyu and Rosemary, a furniture dealer in the area Eze Nwaibe said the his business is suffers as a result of the filthy dump.

According to Nwaibe, he has to deal with customers’ complaints and work more on encouraging these customer to visit his shop irrespective of the heap of dirts left right in front of the Kugbo Furniture Market.

Nwaibe said: “This place I am now is affecting my business, when customers come they complain.”

“For instance, some of our customers that came back for the Sallah break, you know that place is our car park, since they left the dirt there nobody comes in here anymore.

Even the big cars (lorries and trucks) nobody wants to come here again because of the smell and it is also an eyesore,” Nwaibe added.

Also, Sunday Okeke, another furniture dealer said, business owners in the area pay a stipulated amount of money for the purpose of waste disposal.

“We pay for them to come and remove the dirt daily but they don’t. Each shop owner has a specific amount they have to pay,” he said.

Please, we want you to help us beg the government, they should make efforts to always remove the dirt here, it is even affecting our health.

Like whenever it rains, all of us have to leave, the odour coming from there is so bad every business owner here would sometimes have to go home.

This is because in such cases there’s no need to stay back because of the odour and nobody will even come here with this kind of dirt heaped here.

Think about it now, it is not even good for people to spend their time, almost the whole day here, there’s no human who would see this and say it is good,” Okeke lamented.

Like Zuba and Kugbo, Mpape district was not left out, the Mpape Market by Crushed rock seemed to pose a huge set back for its residents.

Mpape area of Abuja. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh for Legit.ng

Residents lamented the growing heap of dirt at the market area which they said have made the road almost unusable for motorists, commercial motorcyclist and other road users.

Heap of dirt at Mpape Market by Crushed Rock. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh for Legit.ng

Contrary to what is found in the suburbs, the city centers enjoy some level of cleanliness as regards to waste evacuation.

In areas like Jabi, Wuse, Utako and Maitama districts, the common heap of dirt found in the other areas are missing.

For instance, it was gathered that a truck comes to Wuse area near the popular H-Medix Pharmacy and Supermarket everyday to evacuate the waste products.

Wuse II area of Abuja. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh for Legit.ng

Also, in Utako, just very close to the Utako village junction these same approach is witnessed on daily basis.

An environmental health expert and the chairman of the FCT Nigerian Environmental Society, Efegbidiki Okobia, said the mandate of waste disposal within the city centre is handled by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) while waste disposal outside the city centre is handled by the area councils.

Jabi area of Abuja city centre. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibeh

Okobia said the law gives the area councils within the FCT the statutory right to manage wastes.

While noting that waste management in Zuba is outside the scope of the FCT, Okobia warned that it is inappropriate for people to live in Mpape area of the city.

Okobia said: “As for Mpape, it is quarry site, so for people to even live there and then dispose their waste products indiscriminately is totally wrong.”

“However, the critical problem with waste management in Nigeria is the lack of policy document,” he said.

Citing projects he had carried out in various stated including Kwara and Oyo states, Okobio said challenges of waste management is not an FCT problem alone.

He said: "You see, it is not an FCT problem, it is a national issue."

"And sometimes you find these wastes being burnt and when that happens, a lot gases - carbon dioxide, methane gas, and mercury acids - are released into the air causing all sorts of harm to residents," the environmental health expert said.

"You can say it's a norm for the people and that is why a policy document is needed.

In other climes, you find out that from their infant days in schools waste is being separated, you can't put certain waste materials in certain places or with recycle materials together, even in the homes.

This is what a policy document does because with it everybody knows what to do.The lack of a policy document has created a big big gap in waste management across the country.

Also, for health, indiscriminate disposal of these wastes affects our underground water.

For instance, if you look at dump sites were wastes are being disposed, during rainy season, when rain falls on some refuse, it decomposes and those polluted component of the waste is filtered down into the underground water bodies.

So if you have maybe like a building or a borehole, 100 metres away from that place, you might be drinking polluted water with heavy metals like, iron, zinc, mercury and all that.

Aside that, you can have diarrhoea from drinking this water that has been polluted, you can also have stroke," he added.

Giving life instances, Okobia said: “In 2014, at the FAAN quarters, one of the senior officers living there was sick and less than five meters from his room windows, was a dumpsite where they burn waste, he was inhaling carbon from the waste, in huge quantity, oxides of nitrogen and all that, so that shutdown his system and his was rushed to National Hospital."

When I visited him at the hospital, luckily I had my air pollution gas monitoring device with me, I check him and I noticed carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and methane gas on him.

I told him this is the cause of you illness not anything spiritual and he insisted and that waste was evacuated and till today he is sound,” he noted.

Further speaking on appropriate disposal of wastes, Okobia said for him waste is wealth.

Okobia said: “I don’t call it waste, I call it wealth. Waste is wealth because if the wastes are separated at source – the biodegradable goes to a biodegradable plant, where they convert it to organic fertilizer and then to factories or farms, then it is not waste, because people buy the organic material for farm use. Then the recycle materials like plastics, papers go to a recycling plant and converted probably buttons, and all sort.”

Citing challenges faced in waste management in Nigeria, Okobia said there is no recycling pattern in Nigeria and citizens have failed to understand the economic and revenue generation aspect of waste management.

Okobia called for the creation of enabling environment by the Nigerian government for the private sector to manage wastes products in the country.

According to him, the people in government do not understand what benefits the country stands to gain if waste management is handled by private companies.

He also said residents must learn to pay for their waste products.

“It is your waste and you must learn to pay for it to be evacuated. It is very possible to have a healthy environment but that is, if the relevant agencies know what they are doing and this cannot be left for government alone to handle,” he concluded.

In his reaction, the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) , Head of Information and Outreach Programme Unit, Muktar Ibrahim said the FCT Administration (FCTA) in making efforts to make the capital FCT a world class capital city.

He said this initiative and plan is being carried out through the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB).

According to him, we have Solid Waste Department, Liquid Waste Department, Environmental Health and Safety Department, Environmental Conservation Department, Environmental Monitoring Department thus monitors noise and air pollution and engaging environmental impact assessment but nobody is talking about them just because everybody has limited views of what AEPB is about.

Ibrahim said with 600 to 700 tonnes of waste produced within the FCT, AEPB is determined to have all round cleanliness.

“We have 27 Private Cleaning Contractors that keep the city clean on a daily basis. The board AEPB is proactive and pragmatic taking into cognisance what is happening now, we have extended further the Private Cleaning Contractors to 48 to man the 48 Districts. All the districts have been mapped out and anywhere we see dirt's.

“AEPB will immediately do what we call intervention exercise even though it has been contracted out to ensure that the city is kept clean at all times,” Ibrahim noted.

Listing challenges faced by the agency, Ibrahim decried the attitude of residents in disposing waste materials from their homes

He said most households have failed to get appropriate waste bins for their homes and have subsequently resorted to dumping dirt indiscriminately.

According to Ibrahim, FCT residents also failed to understand that indiscriminate disposal of waste come back to affect them negatively.

“Also, there is lack of synergy between AEPB and AMAC because residents are confused on who to pay their waste management dues to.

There is the unwillingness of service users to pay their waste service,” Ibrahim added.

He further noted that various sensitization programmes are being carried out in various districts within the FCT to ensure and promote appropriate waste disposal.

“We have been doing enlightenment programme to sensitize residents on the need to have waste bin and dispose their waste accordingly because of the adverse effect on them.

We are trying to come up with sanctions to serve as deterrent to violators,” he said.

Editor's note: This story with support from Code for Africa was done with the contributions from Matthew Dadiya of Daily Times, Toyin Adurodija.

