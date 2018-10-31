Home | News | General | Just In: Atiku has received signals from US to apply for visa - Gbenga Daniel

Gbenga Daniel who is the director-general of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Orgsanisation has said that Atiku Abubakar who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has received signal from the US to apply for visa.

Speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday, October 31, Daniel said the US embassy has sent signals to Atiku.

He also said the claim that Atiku was corrupt has been over flogged.

He said: "This issue of corruption perception appears to have been overflogged

“I remember when we were running the campaign against the primary, and everybody kept confronting us with this perception; we kept saying the thing is no more than perception. Politically-motivated perception, which unfortunately appears to have stuck. But, by and large, I think as we move towards the real issues, people will begin to understand that all this is politically motivated.

"I have repeatedly said that we’re not in a Banana Republic. Nigerians, as a people, we know our weaknesses; anything that is negative about our leaders, we are ready to believe it hook, line and sinker. Until such a time when charges are pressed, then there are no issues as far as we are concenrned.

“More than anything else, if you look at newspapers in the last few days, we’ve had even statements issued by the State Department that they have no issue whatsoever with Atiku Abubakar; and if I may chip this in, I can also confirm to you that in the last few days, there have been signals from the American officials that he should indeed come forward; they want him to come so that they would grant him visa. "

Meanwhile, youths under the aegis of Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress (PYYC) have rejected the offer of Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) reserved for the region by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng gathered that the southwest youths on Tuesday, October 30, alleged that the party has constantly shortchanged the region while assigning key position even after making promises publicly to secure southwest support and has never fulfilled past pledge made to the region.

Kola Salawu, the national president, PYYC, at press briefing in Ikeja, argued that the tears of the region was wiped off by All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 when it zoned the vice president candidate post to southwest and fulfilled it.

Salawu added that the party has also handed over number two citizen post to the region which PDP couldn’t give them rather; alloted it to southeast, picking Peter Obi as vice presidential candidate.

