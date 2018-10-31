Home | News | General | TechMe laments unemployment rate,empowers women with ICT
In its desire to boost entrepreneurial skills in Information Communication Technology, ICT, TechMe, a non governmental organisation has trained fifteen women between ages 18and 30 in website designing.Speaking during the six-week training in Lagos,  Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Tech Me, Jerry Odili lamented the unemployment rate in our nation saying ”the level of unemployment among youth and women in Nigeria is  deplorable. Statistics show that while unemployment rate among men is 16.5% it’s  25% for women . Whereas, there are a lot of potentials in women which if  left untapped  could be detrimental to  our national economy”.

He explained that another reason the organisation chose women for empowerment is  the vulnerability of women in our society and especially in the industry. ”For every five computer scientists,  we have just one woman thereby creating a huge gap  for the female gender in technology but  we are trying to bridge the gap by training these women  in website designing to enable them start their businesses. The fifteen trainees have spent three weeks and  many of them have picked up by creating mock websites and their logos. Hopefully, at the end of the programme, we want them to start their  businesses and become entrepreneurs generating their own incomes”, he said.

Odili who noted that the  programme is completely free, added  that TechMe is working in partnership with Global Philanthropy Alliance stressing ”the registration and programme is all free. The criteria is that you must be a woman, between the ages of 18 and 30 and at  present unemployed with at least WASC and resident  in Lagos.The  main aim of the programme is to make  them  entrepreneurs  as we are trying to minimise  unemployment  by mentoring people who would not only have  jobs but be able to create jobs. We are also working with Lagos State Development Trust Fund, trying to connect them with soft loans from the state government.At the end of the six weeks training, participants will given certificates and seed capital to start their  business. We will also monitor them even after the programmes”.

Senate approves Science and Technology varsity for FCT

One of the participants, a Bachelor’s degree holder in Technology from  Ladoke Akintola University, Oluwatomisin Adeola who spoke with Vanguard said: ”I’m here to learn and to hone  my skills in technology.So, I got interested seeing the beauty of what I can actually do through the training. This programme  will help me achieve my dreams. This is an opportunity every lady out there should jump at, because it more than widens my knowledge, it helps me see things beyond my imagination.” On her part, Timilehin Adekunle, a graduate of Pure and Applied Mathematics, said  she basically came to learn Web designing. According to her,  having studied Pure and Applied Mathematics, she plans to be a Data Scientist. ”To  be a Data Scientist, it’s not enough to only analyse data, you must be able to put it on a platform where everyone can access it and web designing is the way to go.I plan to be an entrepreneur and also work for people”,she said.

