Home | News | General | I epitomise my father’s ideology —Ede Dafinone

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Sapele—Ede Dafinone, son of late Senator David Dafinone, has described the life of his father as a chronicle of accomplishments, saying, “I am a living spirit of my father’s ideology.”

Speaking when he received a delegation of Okpe Youth Council who paid the Dafinone family a condolence visit following the demise of the nonagenarian, Ede Dafinone, also a traditional chief in Okpeland, said his father lived a fulfilled and exemplary life that positively touched the lives of many people in the society. “My family and I will strive to maintain his enduring legacy,” he said.

*Ede Omueya Dafinone

The youths, led by their National President, Harrison Ekeleme, who described the late Dafinone as an elder statesman and an authority in diverse fields of life, said: “It would be an honour for all the youths of Okpeland to participate in the burial rites of the world acclaimed chartered accountant and politician.”

Davido cancels show to please father

They urged the family to “reflect on the vacuum and enormous responsibility left behind following the demise of the patriarch, in order for the family to maintain the pride and respect of the Okpe people, the country and the world at large.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...