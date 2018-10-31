Home | News | General | Forgery : Court asks A/ Ibom AG to serve Bassey Etim notice of hearing

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The High Court of Akwa Ibom State sitting in Uyo has granted an ex-parte motion to serve the former Federal lawmaker, Hon. Bassey Etim over forgery and perjury allegations against him.



The presiding judge, Justice A. E. Archibong having considered the application brought by the Counsel to Akwa Ibom State government in a charge No. HU/61c/2018 ruled that, the accused be served with notice of hearing through the Nation Newspaper and pasting of notice within the premises of the High Court, Uyo.

In documents made available to Vanguard, the Judge stressed that the processes would be sufficient through substituted means, while he adjourned preliminary hearing to 27th November, 2018.

Recall that Akwa Ibom State government had dragged a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bassey Etim, to an Uyo High Court over alleged forgery.

In a charge No. HU/61C/2018 entitled “The State Vs Hon. Bassey Etim,” the court said that is it informed by the Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State, Uwemedimo Nwoko Esq, on behalf of the State, that Bassey Etim is charged as follows:

“Hon. Bassey Etim, on or about the 7th day of December, 2014 in Uyo Local Government Area, within the Uyo Judicial Division forged a Peoples Democratic Party’s 2014 Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) Senatorial District primary election result sheet with serial No. 0004759.”

The alleged forgery, it said, was contrary to Section 497 of Criminal Code, Cap.38, Vol.2, Laws of Akwa Ibom State 2000, just as the court granted the order of substituted service sought by the applicant.

The court adjourned to 27the November, 2018 for mention.

Bassey Etim, a former Federal lawmaker contested for Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District with the incumbent, Senator Bassey Akpan in which they have locked in legal tango since then.

