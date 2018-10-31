Home | News | General | Imo: NWC drops Okorocha’s in law, adopt Hope Uzodinma
2019: PDP presidential campaign will be issue-based – Ologbondiyan
Naira depreciates against dollar at investors' window

Imo: NWC drops Okorocha's in law, adopt Hope Uzodinma



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  31/10/2018 17:54:00
The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has adopted Sen. Hope Uzodinma as the governorship candidate of the party for Imo state.
Vanguard gathered that the final decision on the issue was taken during a meeting of the NWC held Wednesday in Abuja.

Accordingly, the party has concluded all arrangements to send the name of the senator to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC ahead of the November 2 deadline for the submission of governorship candidates.

Delta Central: ‘INEC List Puts Court Order To Rest’

A source who was privy to the outcome of the meeting of the NWC said the meeting again reviewed the conduct of primaries in the states especially in areas where there were challenges and decided to weigh its options before arriving at major decisions.

“Although, the chairman was summoned to the villa in the middle of the meeting, but the decision on Imo was almost unanimous. Hope Uzodinma is the man”, said the source.

