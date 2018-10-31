Home | News | General | Naira depreciates against dollar at investors’ window

The Naira on Wednesday depreciated to N363.54 to the dollar at the investors window in Lagos, weaker than N363.32 posted on Tuesday.Investors traded 397.57 million dollars in turnover at the end of trading.

At the official CBN window, the naira closed at N306.6 to the dollar.

Currency buyers bought the naira on the streets of Lagos at N360.50, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro were exchanged at N480 and N418.



Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window saw the naira close at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro were exchanged at N480 and N418.

NAN

