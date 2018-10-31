FG sends NHIS boss on administrative leave
The Federal Government on Wednesday ordered the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme , Prof . Usman Yusuf, to proceed on administrative leave immediately .
Government has also set up a seven – man panel to investigate the allegations levelled against him by the scheme’ s Governing Council, which led to his recent controversial suspension .
The government’ s position was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary , General Services Office , Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation , Olusegun Adekunle .
Adekunle said the decision to send Yusuf on administrative leave was based on the need to create a room for an unfettered investigation .
In his absence , Director of Administration in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation , Mr . Ben Omogo , has been deployed to oversee the affairs of the scheme .
The statement read , “ With specific reference to recent developments at the National Health Insurance Scheme , Mr . President has , after due consideration , approved the establishment of an independent fact – finding panel to investigate the alleged infractions by the Executive Secretary and report back within two weeks .
“ The membership of the panel include : Dr . Hassan Bukar -Chairman ; Dr . Emmanuel Meribole – member ( Director , HPRS , Ministry of Health ); Mr . Adewale Owolo –member ( Director , Audit , Auditor – General of the Federation ); Mr . Shamsuddeen Bello – member ( Deputy Director Expenditure , Office of the Accountant – General of the Federation ); Mr . Ishaq Yahaya – member ( Director , Certification and Compliance, Bureau of Public Procurement ); Dr . Ekanem Udoh – member ( Director of Science , Ministry of Science and Technology ); and Mrs . Jummai Idakwo –Secretary ( Director , Administration , OSGF) .
“ In order to create room for an unfettered investigation , Mr . President has approved that the Executive Secretary of the NHIS , Prof . Usman Yusuf should proceed on administrative leave immediately .
“ In his absence , Mr . Ben Omogo , a Director of Administration in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has been deployed to oversee the affairs of the scheme.
“ Government recognises the importance of the scheme as a strong mechanism for the delivery of public healthcare and wishes to re – assure all Nigerians of its determination to place high premium on public interest . ”
Adekunle said the panel would be inaugurated by the SGF , Boss Mustapha , on Friday.
