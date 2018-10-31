Home | News | General | British Man Who Is A Hardcore IPOB Supporter Released After 5 Months In DSS Custody (Photos)

According to reports, a hardcore pro-Biafran supporter and member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), David Day has regained his freedom from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The IPOB member and a holder of British passport, was released on Wednesday (today) after five months in DSS Custody.

It was alleged by IPOB that the British government refused to identify him as a citizen for associating with the proscribed group agitating and seeking for the emancipation of Biafra.

His release was aided by Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who posed for pictures with him after regaining his freedom.

