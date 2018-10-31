Home | News | General | British Man Who Is A Hardcore IPOB Supporter Released After 5 Months In DSS Custody (Photos)
Fulani Man Dies From Annual Flogging Festival In Jigawa State
American Officials Have Signaled Atiku Abubakar To Come For US Visa (See Details)

British Man Who Is A Hardcore IPOB Supporter Released After 5 Months In DSS Custody (Photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 15:25:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

According to reports, a hardcore pro-Biafran supporter and member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), David Day has regained his freedom from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).
The IPOB member and a holder of British passport, was released on Wednesday (today) after five months in DSS Custody.

It was alleged by IPOB that the British government refused to identify him as a citizen for associating with the proscribed group agitating and seeking for the emancipation of Biafra.

His release was aided by Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who posed for pictures with him after regaining his freedom.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 204