2019: We are taking campaign to the grassroots - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) plans to adopt an “aggressive” ward-to-ward campaign against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), it was learnt yesterday.

The party agreed that taking the battle to the grassroots is the “best political weapon to defeat the APC”.

Presidential campaigns begin on November 18.

There are indications that Atiku and his team have finalised the list of members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Atiku, who is expected back from Dubai at the weekend, may release the list immediately after.

He has been meeting with his running mate, Peter Obi, PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, Director-General of PCC Dr. Bukola Saraki, former Director-General of Atiku Campaign Organisation, ex-Governor Gbenga Daniel and some zonal coordinators.

It was learnt that the meeting centred only on the strategy to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari.

A source, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent on the phone, said: “The essence of the Dubai meeting is how to take the battle to APC’s doorsteps and win the 2019 poll.

“One of the options agreed upon is the aggressive campaign from ward to ward to carry the masses along. They chose this option because Buhari has ‘mob’ appeal at the grassroots especially in the North.

“So, this ward-to-ward PDP campaign will involve all members of the party instead of recourse to jamboree.

“The battle will be fought in the print media, television and radio stations, and on the internet, based on facts and figures. The PDP is prepared to go for broke, devoid of violence.”

The source added: “In the next few days, the PDP candidate or the party will unveil members of the Presidential Campaign Council. The list has been finalised.

“Barring, last-minute change of mind, Atiku is expected back this weekend.

“The PDP will soon release #LetsGetNigeriaWorkingAgain document which will be a bombshell. All the members of the strategy team have been working round the clock to come up with a blueprint which is different from what APC has offered in the last three and half years.”

A source in the APC said: “Whether the PDP candidate and chieftains have gone to Dubai is not an issue. What we want to do is to give feedback to Nigerians on the mandate given to us three years ago.

“We need to go back to the electorates for the renewal of the mandate. So, we are not really contesting with PDP; we have business with Nigerians.”

