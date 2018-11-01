Home | News | General | Buhari vs Atiku: North undecided yet - Arewa youths insist

- Some youth from the north have said they are yet to decide who to endorse for the 2019 presidential election

- The Northern Emancipation Network said it was hasty for any group or individual to declare publicly that the north has arrived at a consensus on either President Buhari or Atiku Abubakar

- They said their endorsement for any presidential candidate would be through critical physical and human development issues for the north and integrity to a large extent

As permutations continue on the coming major contest for the presidency between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, youths in the north say they have yet to take a definite stand on who to support.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, leader of the Northern Emancipation Network, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, October 31.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Northern Emancipation Network, is a critical partner in the Coalition of Northern Groups that gained popularity last year by confronting the secessionist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Suleiman said it was hasty for any group or individual to declare publicly that the Northern block had arrived at a consensus with regards to either Buhari or Atiku.

READ ALSO: 2019: Atiku free to strategise in Dubai or the jungle - Tinubu

“Every Nigerian, northerners most especially, know that the factors that will determine 2019 are distinct from those that shaped the pattern of the 2015 elections.

“Unlike the previous contest, 2019 is going to be fought between two northerners of the same religious faith and both of the same Fulani stock.

“What may dominate the debate for 2019 would, therefore, be critical physical and human development issues for the North and integrity to a large extent.

“It is therefore hasty for any individual or group to claim that the North has agreed on a preferred candidate among the two.

“This is not to take away the right of individuals or associations to form opinions in accordance with their personal set of biases.

“The north and those individuals or groups that genuinely aim to promote and protect the collective interest of the region must not be in a hurry.

“They should allow their decision to be informed by the commitment of each of the candidates to the fate of the north,” Suleiman said.

READ ALSO: 2019: President Buhari makes a promise to APC aspirants who lost primaries

According to Suleiman, Buhari and Abubakar must be able to show their scorecards for the Northern youths to take them serious ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

This, he said, would determine who the majority of the youths would give the mandate come 2019.

“President Buhari should make a comprehensive and articulate presentation of his efforts for the north in the last three years and the plans he has for the region, if given the second chance.

“On the other had Atiku must give convincing clarifications about the myriad moral bankruptcy issues raised against him as well as make available whatever alternative programme he might have for the region. All these have not been done.

“The fact that both candidates belong to the same old brigade that oscillated the total available activity of the region in one way or the other since independence, makes it more imperative for the younger generations to tread with caution.

“Young northerners who have all along been at the receiving end of every harsh reality should no longer be taken for a ride by staking their fate in the hands of self-appointed regional leaders and sectional elders, who themselves constitute a major hurdle in the path of the region’s progress in particular and the country to a large extent.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

“To borrow from the words of a second republic politician, we are living today in times of great changes with the old order crumbling past and new systems of life and activity emerging.

“The task before the younger generation is therefore, to understand these changes and utilise them for human progress,” he added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu had said that former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar does not pose any threat.

Tinubu who spoke on Wednesday, October 31 after his meeting with President Buhari said the party is not jittery about any opponent.

He said: “We don’t fear. Whether it is in the jungle, or it is in Dubai or it is in Abu Dhabi, people are free to meet and strategise in anyway they want but we are not going back to the illusion of the PDP."

Nigeria Latest News: Buhari vs Atiku - 2019 Elections | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...