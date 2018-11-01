Home | News | General | Flood: Delta government moves to resettle displaced persons

- Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, paid an unscheduled visit to an Internal Displaced Persons camp in the state

- The camp was set up for the purpose of providing shelter for people who were sacked by flood

- The governor said there are plans to resettle people who took shelter at different holding camps

Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has said plans are on to resettle people who took shelter at different holding camps set up for displaced persons in the state.

Governor Okowa who paid an unscheduled visit to the holding camps in Patani, Patani local government area of the state on Wednesday, October 31, expressed satisfaction that the camp served its purpose of providing shelter for people who were sacked by flood.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor's action may have been influenced by the receding floods in coastal communities in the state.

Governor Okowa, a medical doctor, examining a boy being attended to by a medical personnel during the visit. Photo credit: Delta state government

READ ALSO:Surviving in Nigeria’s ‘big city’ amid dirt

According to the governor, “I am happy that those who are in the camps are happy and living as members of one family.

“For obvious reasons, we will not disclose our plans to resettle our people in their different communities, but, I can tell you that is the next stage we are preparing seriously for, because, the flood is receding.

“There is no complain in the camp, the people are well catered for and those who are in the impacted communities but, did not move to the Camps are still receiving food items.

“You heard the students confirm that they were always fed before resuming for class at 8 am; that is very good because, the children are well engaged in educational activities while in the camp, so, they will not loose much academically.”

Chairman of Patani local government area, Mr Perez Omoun conducted Okowa round the camp during the governor's visit.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, the federal government says the latest flood data indicates that the worst is over as water level at Lokoja and Lagdo Dam in Cameroun dropped significantly.

The minister of water resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, made this known when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently.

Peace Abiamuwe Story: I Make N1.5k From My Palm Kernel Business and I’m Okay With It | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...