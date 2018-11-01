Home | News | General | Governor Ganduje reportedly invited by Kano state Assembly over bribery scandal

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state has reportedly been invited by the state Assembly to appear before its ad-hoc committee investigating his corruption scandal.

Some videos have been in circulation allegedly showing the governor receiving bribe.

READ ALSO: 2019: Atiku free to strategise in Dubai or the jungle - Tinubu

Daily Nigerian reports that the state Assembly on Wednesday, October 30 sent an invitation to the governor.

Sources reportedly said Ganduje is expected to appear before the committee on Friday, November 2.

Meanwhile, a global civil society coalition is set to send an independent fact-finding mission to Kano state in view of the controversies surrounding the alleged video evidence of bribe-taking involving Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Legit.ng gathered that the group known as the International Civil Society Coalition for Press Freedom (ICCPF), will send in a group of experts to carry out a comprehensive, independent audit of the video evidence alleging that the Governor Ganduje collected bribe from contractors working in the state.

The team is expected to be filled with competent ICT professionals and investigative journalists with a track record in forensic analysis who will examine and verify the authenticity of the video.

Recall that a few days after the video emerged online, representatives of the state government insisted that the video was cloned and have gone to court to press charges.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

The circulation of the video has continued to attract comments and outrage from citizens and political stakeholders.

The raging controversy led to the House of Assembly to wade into the crisis by naming a committee to investigate the issues.

STREET GIST: Name a Nigerian politician who is not corrupt/ Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...