TUC demands review of power sector privatisation

By Victor Arji

Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, yesterday called on the federal government to review the Power Sector Privatisation after the stipulated five (5) years window period which ended yesterday.

TUC in a communiqué at the end of National Executive Council, NEC, meeting, said “This is with a view to removing lapses or outperforming companies and enforcing associated sanctions.”

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting said among others, described as “abhorrent the government design to influence the tenure of union executives and members of unions’ negotiating team through its white paper and resolves that such attempts will be resisted. The threat of “no work, no Pay” shall not deter the workers from carrying out legitimate duties to actualise the minimum wage. The NEC enjoins the Government to take note of ILO Convention 87, to which Nigeria is a signatory. The convention allows the workers and employers to have the right to manage their affairs without government interference. The NEC therefore rejects the white paper which is meant to cripple labour agitation for the welfare of its members and the society in general.”

“The NEC-In-Session reviewed the protracted problem of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) and Lagos State Government supporting National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, that no transport union can operate in the State without being under any of them. The NEC-In-Session further observed that after getting registered as a union by the Registrar of Trade Unions in 2016 and having won their suits against NURTW and RTEAN, they are still not allowed to operate.

“NEC therefore calls on the Lagos State Government to see the vioice of reason by checking the excessed of members of NURTW and RTEAN for disturbing the operations of TOAN or face collective action of the Congress.”

