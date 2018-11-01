Home | News | General | Buhari’s Certificate Saga: It’s an insult to the Armed forces — Gen Alani Akinrinade

Bafon

General Akinrinmade has a point here, because the so called records were in tatters as far back as !979 when yours sincerely work as a clerk at the Open Registry of Federal Ministry of Defence in Lagos. I was privileged to be part of the staff that moved those files from the Old Republic Building to the Independence Building. Those files were already eating by roaches and cockroaches. Any way who cares about President Buhari’s certificate.

2019: PDP challenges Buhari over fresh certificate saga

President Buhari

Liberty Organ

Every attempt to pull Buhari down will not see the light of the day. It is obvious that this is a cheap blackmail with due respect to buhari certificate saga. I think buhari himself has clarify this in the past, but i think the clarification of General Akinrinade (Rtrd) has shed more light to it, at least to know the criteria at which admission in to the military world is base upon in those day

Buhari’s Certificate Saga: It’s an insult to the Armed forces – Gen Alani Akinrinade

Axioms Manager

The pertinent issue we should consider here is that how has those that possess certificate helped our nation, Nigeria. Those with certificate are the brain behind our problems in this county, they looted our money and used for their selfish interest. If not having certificate will be the solution to our problems, then let it be!

Axioms Manager

Oloyede Opeyemi

It’s so glaring to the messes of this country that all they are saying about President Buhari is a lie and Nigerians will not look their side but re vote him instead

Adeyemi Evidence

Enough is Enough. Nigerians need to understand the needful. What will Nigerian gain from this!. We wish and want Glorious and better not irrelevant issues like this.

BELLUCHII BELLUCHII

It’s alarming how people have been capitalizing on allegations without backing, what Gen. Alani Akinrinade is saying now have been said before but it’s unfortunate that people could not still comprehend what they were saying. But the examination body Cambridge or WAEC should also have record in their archive and should dig it out and save our president from further embarrassment

AYANDIPO GBENGA

The statement of result was published in January, 2015 by the ministry of education katsina and that was under a PDP govt. If you doubt, go to google and enter President Buhari statement of result issued by the ministry of education, it will give d result sheet and statement

emezana

If late Pa Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo, late Dr. Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe, late Prime-Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, late Premier of the old Northern Region & Chairman of the Northern Peoples Congress, NPC, Sir Ahmadu Bello, late Dr. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe, the nation’s first President of Senate-late Dr. Orizu Nwafor, the nation’s pioneer Minister of Finance-late Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, the first Governor of the nation’s 4th Region-the Mid-Western Region-late Chief Jerome Mariere, late Dr. Chief Michael Okpara, etc can all have verifiable Certificates, then, retired Major-General Muhammadu Buhari should have a verifiable WAEC Certificate or whatever.

Femosilla

I don’t know why Nigerians like chasing pebbles when they should be scouting for gold?? It is cheer colonial mentality to think that all a man need to govern a country successfully is to have PhD

CJ Tejiri

Certification is a constitutional issue because the constitution demands a minimum of secondary school education to be eligible for the presidency. Secondary school education is proved by a certificate.

