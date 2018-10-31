Home | News | General | 3 days after resuming duty, Togolese cook murders Credit Switch boss

By Evelyn Usman

Chairman of Credit Switch Technology, Chief Ope Badamosi, has been murdered by his Togolese cook in his Onikoyi Lane, Parkview Estate, Lagos, apartment, three days after he was employed.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased was found in a pool of his blood by his wife, who drove in before noon.

Her scream alerted neighbours, who rushed to behold the gory sight. Eyewitnesses said late Badamosi, a father of four, was stabbed in several parts of his body by the cook identified simply as Sunday, who increased the volume of music in the apartment to drown any screaming by the deceased.

Vanguard gathered that detectives from the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, who arrived the scene when contacted, found a bloodstained white apron used by the cook inside the toilet and a bloodstained knife suspected to have been used by the assailant.

The apartment, as gathered, was also ransacked with an undisclosed amount of money, jewelries and other valuables carted away.

At press time, no accurate profile of the fleeing Togolese had been found, except a group pictures where everyone in it wore the Military uniform of the Benin Republic.

A resident, who gave her name simply as Mrs Joel, explained that “his widow said she went out this morning (yesterday), leaving her husband in the house, and that when she called to inform him that she was on her way back, she could barely hear him, as he managed to mutter some words.

“She said when she called again, her husband did not pick the call. On arrival, she said she banged on the gate for a while before the guard opened and by the time she went inside, she found her husband in a pool of his blood and could not find their cook, who she said resumed on Sunday.”

Mrs Joel further stated that the guard also bolted apparently to avoid being arrested, when he saw what happened.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, who confirmed the incident, said: “We suspect he was killed by his cook, whom he employed three days ago.

“We have recovered the murder knife and the bloodstained cloth wore by the cook. We are on his trail. Two persons have been arrested and are being questioned.”

