I will divorce my wife if she goes for body massage — Tunde Ednut
- 31/10/2018 23:15:00
Popular Nigerian musician and controversial social media enthusiast, Tunde Ednut has confirmed he is a proper African/Nigerian man who would not because of one benefit or the other permit his wife to go for body massage done by a male masseur.
Reacting to a video which has since gone viral on social media, where a male masseur seductively gave a female client body massage, including her private parts, Tunde Ednut condemned the video, saying if his wife ever goes for such massage, he would damn the consequences and end their marriage immediately.
“God knows if my wife tells me she’s going for this stupid massage thatwill be the end in Jesus name. You are not going there, don’t joke with me. Bad energy stay far away”, he wrote.
