Home | News | General | MultiChoice Talent Factory library gets books donation
Anxiety as NHRC probes rights’ abuse by SARS
FG shifts burden of TSA transaction cost to payers

MultiChoice Talent Factory library gets books donation



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 22:59:00
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

MULTICHOICE Nigeria has received hundreds of books donated to the library of its newly launched MultiChoice Talent Factory, MTF, Academy project. The books are expected to promote a healthy reading habit among students of the Academy.

The most recent installment contains the 300 books donated by Mr. Emeka Mba, former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

I move, my property move – Aisha Alhassan

Explaining why he made the donation, Mr. Mba said MultiChoice, through the MTF project, has re-written the narrative of the creative industry by investing in the students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy. He advised students of the Academy on the importance of sharing knowledge.

“Sharing ideas and knowledge is key and knowledge is the only thing that you share, and it grows. You cannot be a good lawyer if you don’t read cases. So, if you want to be a good filmmaker with impactful stories to tell, you have to read,” he said.

NLNG Train-7: We’re working with Kachikwu, to ensure local content —N-Delta youths

The books, which cover a vast range of subjects, including the arts, biographies, autobiographies and contemporary novels, were not the only books donated to the MTF Academy. Prior to Mba’s donation, many well-meaning individuals and industry bodies such as Committee for the Relevant Arts, CORA,  donated 100 books, Lilian Amah, a movie producer and author, recently donated 10 copies of her newly published book and Professor Abraham Linus, a former Dean of Ghana’s National Film and Television Institute, NAFTI, also donated two copies of his book on visual literacy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 204