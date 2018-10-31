Accept Dapo Abiodun as party candidate, Ogun APC elders beg Amosun
By Daud Olatunji
ABEOKUTA—ELDERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, yesterday, appealed to Governor Ibikunle Amosun to accept Chief Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate for the party to win the 2019 elections.
The elders, from the 10 wards in the local government area, explained that if the governor could release his political structure for Abiodun’s campaign team, it would assist the party in winning the 2019 governorship election in the state.
Speaking on behalf of the elders, Chief Idowu Solaru said: “We are here because of Dapo Abiodun, we are here to show solidarity for him and we are also appealing to the state governor to accept Dapo Abiodun as the party’s governorship candidate so that our party can win the forthcoming election. ”
