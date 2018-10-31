Home | News | General | 5 burnt in Obosi gas plant fire disaster

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—NO fewer than five persons were burnt beyond recognition, Tuesday night, when a gas plant caught fire and exploded at Odume Layout, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, near the commercial city of Onitsha.

The incident, according to an eye-witness, occured when workers at the gas plant known as Regime Gas

Gas Plant

Plant were washing the gas tank.

According to the source, as the workers were busy washing the tank, public power supply suddenly went off at about 7.30 pm, prompting them to put on their generating set to enable them finish the washing.

It was gathered that as soon as they put on the generating set, the gas tank drew fire from the generator and exploded, setting fire on the workers and giving them grievous bodily harm.

The source further hinted that when the victims were rushed to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Hospital for medical attention, the hospital management refused to admit them because of the deteriorating condition of their health and instead, referred them to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi.

As at the time of filing this report yesterday, the premises of the burnt gas plant were still under lock and key as there was nobody seen around to comment on the incident, but some security operatives and neighbours hovering around the scene, confirmed that five of the workers were burnt beyond recognition.

