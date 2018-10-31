Home | News | General | 5 burnt in Obosi gas plant fire disaster
Accept Dapo Abiodun as party candidate, Ogun APC elders beg Amosun
Panic in Spain as top La Liga star suffers stroke ahead of Copa del Rey tie

5 burnt in Obosi gas plant fire disaster



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31/10/2018 22:52:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—NO fewer than five persons were burnt beyond recognition, Tuesday night, when a gas plant caught fire and exploded at Odume Layout, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, near the commercial city of Onitsha.

The incident, according to an eye-witness, occured when workers at  the gas plant known as Regime Gas

Gas Plant

Plant were washing the gas tank.

According to the source, as the workers were busy washing the tank, public power supply suddenly went off at about 7.30 pm, prompting them to put on their generating set to enable them finish the washing.

It was gathered that as soon as they put on the generating set, the gas tank drew  fire from the generator and exploded, setting fire on the workers and giving them grievous bodily harm.

The source further hinted that when the victims were rushed to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Hospital for medical attention, the hospital management refused to admit them because of the deteriorating condition of their health and instead, referred them to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, NAUTH, Nnewi.

As at the time of filing this report yesterday, the premises of the burnt gas plant were still under lock and key as there was nobody seen around to comment on the incident, but some security operatives and neighbours hovering around the scene, confirmed that five of the workers were burnt beyond recognition.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 204