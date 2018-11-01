Home | News | General | Panic in Spain as top La Liga star suffers stroke ahead of Copa del Rey tie

- Lucas Sangalli has been hospitalized for a mild stroke

- The Real Sociedad star was scheduled for a Cup match

- The 23-year-old made his senior debut against Eibar

Spanish professional midfielder who plies his trade with La Liga club, Real Sociedad, Luca Sangalli was rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke.

The La Liga club are set to take on Celta Vigo in a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, November 1.

The 23-year-old has been listed to feature in the match but withdrew from the squad with reports suggesting he was ill.

And Sociedad have released a statement to confirm Sangalli had been taken to hospital.

"This morning Luca Sangalli suffered a mild stroke," the Spanish club announced.

"He is now in the Stroke Unit of the Hospital Universitario Donostia, where his progress is being monitored."

Other La Liga clubs have sent their best wishes to Sangalli, including Sevilla and rivals, Athletic Bilbao.

Athletic posted: "We hope to see you soon on the pitch, even it means you hurting us again. Stay strong."

Sangalli has made four appearances for Sociedad this season and was on target in the derby victory over Athletic Bilbao.

The Copa del Rey match will go on as scheduled and Sociedad have confirmed they will compete for next round's slot.

Sagnalli made his senior debut for the club in their 2-1 loss to Eibar and they currently sit 12th after 10 matches of the season played so far.



