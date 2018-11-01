Home | News | General | Panic in Spain as top La Liga star suffers stroke ahead of Copa del Rey tie
Panic in Spain as top La Liga star suffers stroke ahead of Copa del Rey tie



- Lucas Sangalli has been hospitalized for a mild stroke

- The Real Sociedad star was scheduled for a Cup match

- The 23-year-old made his senior debut against Eibar

Spanish professional midfielder who plies his trade with La Liga club, Real Sociedad, Luca Sangalli was rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke.

The La Liga club are set to take on Celta Vigo in a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, November 1.

The 23-year-old has been listed to feature in the match but withdrew from the squad with reports suggesting he was ill.

