Mercy Johnson calls out banks as she decries excessive charges demanded by the institutions

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken to social media to make complains about banks. The actress shared a photo of the list of outrageous charges demanded by many banks across Nigeria.

The actress who is mother of three beautiful children, noted the things her bank charges her for on different things.

Johnson-Okojie named the list 'My Bank and I Chronicles', to describe her thoughts on how banks overcharge customers.

The 34-year-old talented actress further asked if there is any other means to save money other than banking institutions.

According to her, many banks collect ridiculous charges such as stamp duty charge, account maintenance charge, notification charge and so many more.

Mercy Johnson further noted that there are days when her bank would deducted money from her account for no reason.

The actress also asked if their her institutions responsible for checking banks for senseless charges.

Read her post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the 34-year-old actress was spotted supporting her husband's political career.

