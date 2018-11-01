Home | News | General | You are a failure - Man blasts woman who walked out of an abusive marriage after 14 years (photos)

In recent times, women are not ashamed of walking out of an abusive marriage once they feel they can longer cope. In the past, the excuse has always been because of the children but it appears that these women can no longer cope so the immediately file for a divorce.

A Twitter user identified as Kamal Kaur (@kamz26) took to her social media handle to reveal she just walked out of her 14-year-old marriage because her estranged husband was fond of abusing her.

Kaur also narrated how he once emptied a glass of bear in her food so they can leave the restaurant early. She added that, she quit the marriage because she was tired of the constant humiliation.

Man blasts woman who walked out of a 14 years abusive marriage

Her post reads: “I remember when the ex husband would leave the restaurant just because he had finished eating. One time he emptied a glass of beer in my food so we could leave. It came to a point where I feared going out because of this humiliation. He needed me to drive him so he could drink. This is to remind you to get out. It’s to let you know life will go on. It’s to let you know nothing goes wrong when you respect & love yourself enough to walk away from someone or something that takes away from you negatively. You deserve to be happy & free. Not controlled.”

See posts below:

Without wasting much time, a Twitter user identified as Makueni Kingpin (@AdednegoKyumwa) insulted Kaur and called her a failure for walking out of the marriage.

His post reads: “Walking out is not the best option. You are simply a failure. Solving the problem is the option, working things out. Failures have a way to glorify their ignorance of truth.” She fired back saying: “Ahahahaha. You’re an idiot. I tried for 14 years and nearly got killed in the process, along with my kids. You’re the most ignorant person I’ve heard from regarding this.”

See more reactions below:

