Home | News | General | You are a failure - Man blasts woman who walked out of an abusive marriage after 14 years (photos)
2019: 500 clerics fast and pray to ensure President Buhari's re-election
Pogba makes new crucial statement about his future at Man United

You are a failure - Man blasts woman who walked out of an abusive marriage after 14 years (photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/11/2018 07:01:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

In recent times, women are not ashamed of walking out of an abusive marriage once they feel they can longer cope. In the past, the excuse has always been because of the children but it appears that these women can no longer cope so the immediately file for a divorce.

A Twitter user identified as Kamal Kaur (@kamz26) took to her social media handle to reveal she just walked out of her 14-year-old marriage because her estranged husband was fond of abusing her.

Kaur also narrated how he once emptied a glass of bear in her food so they can leave the restaurant early. She added that, she quit the marriage because she was tired of the constant humiliation.

Man blasts woman who walked out of a 14 years abusive marriage (photos)

Man blasts woman who walked out of a 14 years abusive marriage

READ ALSO: Model recounts how she was mocked, molested and having child custody battle by same man

Her post reads: “I remember when the ex husband would leave the restaurant just because he had finished eating. One time he emptied a glass of beer in my food so we could leave. It came to a point where I feared going out because of this humiliation. He needed me to drive him so he could drink. This is to remind you to get out. It’s to let you know life will go on. It’s to let you know nothing goes wrong when you respect & love yourself enough to walk away from someone or something that takes away from you negatively. You deserve to be happy & free. Not controlled.

See posts below:

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 203