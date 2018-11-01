Home | News | General | Pogba makes new crucial statement about his future at Man United

- Pogba has assured Man United fans he will not be leaving them anytime soon

- He was heavily linked with a move away from the Old Trafford this summer

- The midfielder has scored three goals in 10 EPL appearances this term

France international Paul Pogba has insisted that he will not be leaving Manchester United anytime soon.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been under immense scrutiny owing to his inconsistent performance at the club.

He rejoined the Red Devils in the summer of 2016 in the club's record fee of £89 million from Juventus.

His return was marked with an Europa League and an EFL Cup titles but his subsequent seasons have been here and there.

The Frenchman at some point last term had issues with his manager Jose Mourinho - however, the problem still lingers between the two up till now.

Online news platform Express further revealed that the 25-year-old was stripped of the vice captaincy by his manager.

However, speculation may have been put to bed now by the midfielder during an interview with RMC Sport.

"Coming back to Manchester United was like coming home. This has always been my home and it forever will be,” Pogba said.

Speculation had initially ignited in early September when Pogba hinted he could seek a move elsewhere.

"My future is currently in Manchester," Pogba told Sky in Germany.

"I still have a contract, I'm playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the near future.

"One thing I can assure you: I will always give 100 per cent, no matter which coach I always give everything," he said. "I cannot say more."

Pogba was earlier this summer linked with a move to Barcelona after several bust ups with his manager at the club.

