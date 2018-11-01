Home | News | General | Pogba makes new crucial statement about his future at Man United
You are a failure - Man blasts woman who walked out of an abusive marriage after 14 years (photos)
10 African football stars sentenced to prison for age cheating

Pogba makes new crucial statement about his future at Man United



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/11/2018 07:01:00
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Pogba has assured Man United fans he will not be leaving them anytime soon

- He was heavily linked with a move away from the Old Trafford this summer

- The midfielder has scored three goals in 10 EPL appearances this term

France international Paul Pogba has insisted that he will not be leaving Manchester United anytime soon.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has been under immense scrutiny owing to his inconsistent performance at the club.

He rejoined the Red Devils in the summer of 2016 in the club's record fee of £89 million from Juventus.

READ ALSO: Italian legend Pirlo names Juventus, 4 others favourites to win Champions League title

His return was marked with an Europa League and an EFL Cup titles but his subsequent seasons have been here and there.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 203