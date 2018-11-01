Home | News | General | 10 African football stars sentenced to prison for age cheating
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  01/11/2018 06:44:00
Ten Benin youth players from the Under-17 squad and former Benin Football Federation (FBF) president Anjorin Moucharafou have been given prison sentences for age cheating.

The team was disqualified from regional qualifiers for the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament back in September, in Niamey, Niger.

According to BBC, the players were given six-month prison sentences with five months suspended because they have been in prison since coming back from Niger in September.

