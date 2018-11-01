Home | News | General | 10 African football stars sentenced to prison for age cheating

Ten Benin youth players from the Under-17 squad and former Benin Football Federation (FBF) president Anjorin Moucharafou have been given prison sentences for age cheating.

The team was disqualified from regional qualifiers for the 2019 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament back in September, in Niamey, Niger.

According to BBC, the players were given six-month prison sentences with five months suspended because they have been in prison since coming back from Niger in September.

The ex-FBF president was given a 12-month prison sentence including ten months suspended after also having done some time in the penitentiary.

The players and officials managing the team were found guilty of lying about the footballers' ages after they failed Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) tests in Niger.

Three other officials including the Under-17 national team coach Lafiou Yessoufof received similar sentences after being implicated in the scandal.

Football governing body FIFA, had previously suspended the country concerning age cheating in 2004, and also sent several warnings between 2010 and 2013.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paris Saint-Germain main man Neymar could face up to six years in prison as courts are set to re-examine his move from his boyhood club Santos to Barcelona.

In 2017, the Brazilian superstar was ordered to stand trial by a Spanish court for fraud regarding his move from Santos to Barcelona.

Source: Legit.ng

