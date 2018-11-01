Home | News | General | Crisis: 360 people killed in Kaduna, Plateau, other states - Group laments

A fresh report released on October 30 by the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (ISCLRL) has revealed the number of victims involved in various killing and atrocities masterminded by the jihadists across the country.

In the report available in The Guardian, the research work signed by the board chairman of ISCLRL, Emeka Umeagbalasi and Head, Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (CLRL) Obianuju Igboeli, indicated that no fewer than 360 civilians were killed at the middle belt region of the country, particularly in Kaduna, Plateau and Benue, Adamawa and Borno states.

Legit.ng gathers that the group also expressed disappointment in the way Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state was handling the killing in the state.

In the breakdown of killing according to the report, not less than 135 Christians were killed in Kaduna state between October 18 and 21, 2018.

The reports also claimed that a total number 53 Christians were killed in Jos, Plateau state over the past 30 days and not less than 30 including 16 Christians, 3 churches and 15 Muslims were cold-blooded killed in Lafia-Lamurde and Mamsirmi communities in Adamawa state on October 23.

In Benue state, the report claimed that no fewer than 14 Christians were killed in Agena and Agbaaye communities of Ukum and Okpokwu local government areas, adding that 38 defenseless civilians, mostly Christians, were killed along Maiduguri-Damboa road and Molai village in Jere local government area of Borno state.

The report therefore submitted that: "with the loss of no fewer than 260 Christians in the past 30 days, the total number of defenseless Christians killed by herdsmen, jihadists and their collaborators in the middle belt in the past 10 months of 2018 has risen to at least 2,262."

Meanwhile, Journalists for Democratic Rights (JODER) recently disclosed that at least 10 people are killed every month in Plateau, Nasarrawa, Benue and Kaduna states.

It similarly added that 200 people are being held at various security formations without trial, warning that if the killings are not looked into with serious attention, they may affect the 2019 polls.

The JODER report which was signed by bukar Onalo, Digifa Werenipre and Adewale Adeoye stated that governors of the states deluged by ethnic crisis have underestimated the killings.

It added that the lingering crisis might boomerang into a national war in not curbed at the state level.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, October 24, resolved to pay a special condolence visit to Governor Nasir El-Rufai and people of Kaduna state, particularly Kasuwan Magani and other areas affected by the recent violence.

The Senate also resolved to make an urgent call to the Kaduna state government and the federal government and quicken the process of the release of the paramount ruler, Maiwada Galadima.

