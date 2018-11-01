Home | News | General | Like Davido ‘blessings’ also fall on Reekado Banks
Crisis: 360 people killed in Kaduna, Plateau, other states - Group laments
Court grants Oyetola, Alabi's request on suit challenging Osun APC governorship primary

Like Davido ‘blessings’ also fall on Reekado Banks



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/11/2018 06:36:00
  • 6
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Music means a lot of things to different people. A number of people listen to songs for the message it’s trying to preach. It serves as an inspiration to some, while others use it to let off steam and relax.

Nigerian music star, Reekado Banks, recently released a new single, Blessings on Me.

Africans being very spiritual people like songs with lyrics that preach prosperity and wealth, and some singers have banked on this.

Like most Nigerian songs, the track talks about receiving God’s favour especially so he can take care of his mother and live a good life.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

The video also tells the story of a young boy who was abandoned by his father but grew up and became a successful young man.

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: Davido releases a new song and video titled Like Dat

The song has similarities with the chorus of Davido’s hit track, Fall, which has over 90 million views on Youtube. It also mentions blessings falling on a lady because he is in love with her.

Nigerians who are fond of this kind of music have taken to Twitter to express themselves.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 203