Like Davido ‘blessings’ also fall on Reekado Banks

Music means a lot of things to different people. A number of people listen to songs for the message it’s trying to preach. It serves as an inspiration to some, while others use it to let off steam and relax.

Nigerian music star, Reekado Banks, recently released a new single, Blessings on Me.

Africans being very spiritual people like songs with lyrics that preach prosperity and wealth, and some singers have banked on this.

Like most Nigerian songs, the track talks about receiving God’s favour especially so he can take care of his mother and live a good life.

The video also tells the story of a young boy who was abandoned by his father but grew up and became a successful young man.

The song has similarities with the chorus of Davido’s hit track, Fall, which has over 90 million views on Youtube. It also mentions blessings falling on a lady because he is in love with her.

Nigerians who are fond of this kind of music have taken to Twitter to express themselves.

