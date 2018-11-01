Home | News | General | Court grants Oyetola, Alabi's request on suit challenging Osun APC governorship primary

- An aggrieved former APC governorship aspirant in Osun state, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, is challenging the outcome of the gubernatorial primary election

- The request by Gboyega Oyetola and Benedict Alabi to be joined in the suit has been granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja

- Oyetola is the governor-elect in Osun state, while Alabi is his deputy

The governor-elect of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola and his deputy, Benedict Alabi, have been joined as defendants in a suit challenging the outcome of the gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Justice IE Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, October 31, granted the request by both men to be joined in the suit, The Nation reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the suit was filed by an aggrieved former APC governorship aspirant in Osun state, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke.

Citing alleged irregularities, Adegoke wants the court to nullify the APC primary, which produced Isiaka as the party’s candidate.

According to Adegoke, the conduct of APC’s primary in Osun state violated Nigeria's constitution, the Electoral Act, 2010 and relevant provisions of the APC constitution, including the Regulation for the Conduct of Political Party Primaries of the INEC.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the evening of Thursday, September 27, officially declared Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Osun governorship election.

The full result was finally declared after a supplementary election in four local government areas of the state where the exercise had been cancelled but later declared to be re-run.

The result was declared following a keenly contested election between him and Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

