Home | News | General | South-south PDP governors pledge to foot bill of Tony Anenih’s burial

- PDP south-south governors have pledged to pay the bills of Chief Tony Anenih's burial

- They described Anenih as a great party leader and colossus

- The four governors paid homage to the late politician when they visited his Abuja residence

The four Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state governors from south-south on Tuesday, October 30, paid a condolence visit to the family of late former chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Tony Anenih and pledged to pay the bills for his burial.

Governors Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Nyesom Wike, (Rivers), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, (Delta) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) visited the Abuja residence of the late former PDP chieftain, to commiserate with his family and pay their respects.

Dickson, chairman of the south-south governors forum, who led the team, described Anenih as a great party leader and colossus, stressing they as governors share in the pain suffered by the family.

Underscoring the vacuum caused by the demise of the leader in the Niger Delta and Nigeria, said “we all share in the grief that is why our my colleagues and I are here to offered the condolences of our people from our various states.”

Responding on behalf of the family Anenih’s son, Tony, who thanked the governors for their visit said their coming to condole with the family “softens the pain and makes us feel he has lived a fulfilled life.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Sunday, October 28, described the late Chief Anenih as “a political colossus.”

In a statement sent to journalists by his spokesman, Simon Ebegbulem, Oshiomhole said: “Politics may have separated us, but nothing affected our personal relationship.”

“We may have disagreed in terms of methodology, but there is no denying that deep in his heart was a commitment to see the progress of the nation at large and his native Edo in particular,” he added.

Nigeria Latest News: Father Mbaka On Buhari, Atiku In Nigeria Election 2019 | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...