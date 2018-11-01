Alleged bribery: Kano Assembly probe panel summons Ganduje
- 01/11/2018 05:50:00
- 5
- 0
As the bribery scandal involving Kano State Governor , Dr . Abdullahi Umar Ganduje lingers , the seven – man panel , probing the allegations , has summoned him to appear before it tomorrow ( Friday) .In a letter , dated October 31 , 2018, received and stamped by the Office of the Executive Governor , Government House , Kano on the same date , requested the appearance of Ganduje , at the investigative hearing to provide the committee , with his perspective on the allegations .
Among others , the committee , requested for a written , signed and dated statement of the governor, as part of the proceedings to be submitted , on or before the date of the hearing , slated for tomorrow .
Apart from that , the committee granted the governor the liberty to appear , with his lawyer , if he so desires , adding that , enclosed were the video clips of the alleged bribe , as submitted by the Daily Nigerian publisher , Jafar Jafar , when he appeared before the committee last week .
However , a dependable source at the State Assembly confirmed that the governor will appear before the panel tomorrow by 10 am .
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles