Alleged bribery: Kano Assembly probe panel summons Ganduje

As the bribery scandal involving Kano State Governor , Dr . Abdullahi Umar Ganduje lingers , the seven – man panel , probing the allegations , has summoned him to appear before it tomorrow ( Friday) .In a letter , dated October 31 , 2018, received and stamped by the Office of the Executive Governor , Government House , Kano on the same date , requested the appearance of Ganduje , at the investigative hearing to provide the committee , with his perspective on the allegations .



Among others , the committee , requested for a written , signed and dated statement of the governor, as part of the proceedings to be submitted , on or before the date of the hearing , slated for tomorrow .

Apart from that , the committee granted the governor the liberty to appear , with his lawyer , if he so desires , adding that , enclosed were the video clips of the alleged bribe , as submitted by the Daily Nigerian publisher , Jafar Jafar , when he appeared before the committee last week .

However , a dependable source at the State Assembly confirmed that the governor will appear before the panel tomorrow by 10 am .

