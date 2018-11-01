Home | News | General | Ex-MBGN And Miss World Contestant, Anita Iseghohi Announces Separation From Husband

Former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and mother of three, Anita Uwagbale-Iseghohi has split from her husband after 11 years of marriage.

According to Anita, in spite of their new status, the couple would have celebrated their 12th year wedding anniversary in December and have three children together. She said they remain a family and will work together to co-parent their children.

Iseghohi wrote: “Following our almost 15 year relationship as well as a lot of recent thought and careful consideration, I have made a difficult decision to separate from my husband.

“We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to our lovely three children. I won’t be commenting beyond this and I thank you all in advance for respecting the privacy of our young children and of our family. Love and respect from us to all of you.”



Iseghohi was among the top 15 semi-finalists at the 2004 Miss World pageant. She was named the African Continental Queen of Beauty.

While marking their 10th wedding anniversary in 2016, she described Tom as a “lover, family, friend, partner, teacher, and mostly importantly the one that understands my drama”.

