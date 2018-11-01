Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg And Family Show-off Their Halloween Costumes (Photo)
Mark Zuckerberg who is well known as one of the richest men on the planet, has been pictured with his family as they flaunt their 2018 Halloween costumes.
Billionaire tech businessman, Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan, and two children have joined millions across the world to get into the spirit of Halloween.
The Facebook founder took to his verified pages on social to share a photo of himself with wife, and their kids named Maxima and August in their Halloween costumes.
He simply captioned it: “We hope you had a spooky Halloween!”
