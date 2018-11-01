Nigerian Striker, Brown Ideye Buys Himself A 2018 Rolls Royce Wraith For His 30th Birthday
Nigerian striker, Brown Ideye, who turned 30 years last month, gifted himself a 2018 Rolls Royce Wraith for his birthday.Ideye, who plays as a striker for Chinese club Tianjin Teda also has a 2017 Rolls Royce.
The Nigerian forward’s net market value is above $ 6.5 million.
Ideye net worth could be estimated to be above $5 million as his primary source of income mostly comes through playing football for Nigeria and various clubs around the world.
He loves to spend and live a lavish and luxurious lifestyle.
Brown Ideye is also fond of luxurious cars and owns some of the best.
See another photo below.
